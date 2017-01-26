Slager's attorneys ask prosecutor for Taser

One person was injured following a shooting in Awendaw Saturday afternoon.More >>
One person was injured following a shooting in Awendaw Saturday afternoon.More >>
Emergency officials say a woman suffered minor injuries following a shark bite on Folly Beach on Saturday morning.More >>
Emergency officials say a woman suffered minor injuries following a shark bite on Folly Beach on Saturday morning.More >>
Crews have cleared an accident on the Isle of Palms Connector Saturday afternoon.More >>
Crews have cleared an accident on the Isle of Palms Connector Saturday afternoon.More >>
People are speaking out about the death of a motorcyclist during a chase with a Berkeley County Sheriff's deputy.More >>
People are speaking out about the death of a motorcyclist during a chase with a Berkeley County Sheriff's deputy.More >>
City of North Charleston police and Charleston County Rescue are currently responding to a North Charleston apartment complex for a reported drowning, according to dispatch.More >>
City of North Charleston police and Charleston County Rescue are currently responding to a North Charleston apartment complex for a reported drowning, according to dispatch.More >>