Slager's attorneys ask prosecutor for Taser

Attorneys for Michael Slager are asking Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson for the Taser used the day Walter Scott was shot and killed.

Slager, a former North Charleston police officer, is charged with murder in the shooting death of a 50-year-old man who ran away from a traffic stop. After a five-week trial, the case was declared a mistrial last month when a jury concluded they would be unable to come to a unanimous verdict on whether Slager was guilty or not guilty of murder or manslaughter.

A second attempt at a state trial is expected in late August.

Slager told authorities Scott grabbed his Taser, stood up and pointed it at him after a struggle in an empty lot in North Charleston. In court, Wilson claimed Slager did not give aid to Scott after shooting the man as he ran away and planted his Taser next to the body to stage a scene.

According to a court document filed Wednesday, Slager’s lawyers believe some of the testimony made about the Taser in the first state trial was inaccurate and would like to study the device independently for the next go-around.

Slager doesn’t object to prosecutors being present while the Taser is tested.

“The sole purpose of this request is to further Mr. Slager’s pursuit of the truth regarding the allegations promoted by the state,” the court document reads.

