Howe Hall students visit Live 5 News

Students from Howe Hall AIMS in Goose Creek got a firsthand look at the TV news business today with a visit to Live 5 News. The students are all 5th graders and work as part of the news team at the elementary school in Berkeley County.



"The news business is rapidly changing and we have to change right along with it to keep up with viewer demand and expectation," Live 5 Morning Anchor Ann McGill said.

"It takes a lot of people with different skills and talents to make a tv news station successful," McGill added. "Many people don't realize there's so much more to news, than just the news.The marketing, sales, engineering, digital, and programming departments all have to work together to produce a quality news product."



The students were fascinated by what they learned about the different job opportunities available in news.

Who knows, one of these students could be a future anchor, reporter, digital content producer or sales manager.

