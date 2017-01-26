Stuart Lake leaves CSU for assistant job at South Carolina

Charleston Southern University head baseball coach Stuart Lake has resigned his position to accept the Coordinator of Baseball Administration and Director of Player Development at the University of South Carolina, Athletic Director Hank Small announced on Thursday afternoon.

Small also announced that Associate Head Coach Adam Ward will be named the interim head coach for the 2017 baseball season.

"We greatly appreciate all that Coach Lake has done in leading our baseball program and wish him well in his new role at South Carolina," Small said. "At the same time, we want to announce that Adam Ward will be our interim head coach for this coming baseball season. We look forward to seeing our team's continued development under an excellent baseball man. Coach Ward's background at Hanahan, Clemson, Liberty, and CSU has prepared him for this next step. He has had a big role in recruiting a quality group of players and can now be over their development."

Lake will initially be involved with all aspects of the Gamecock baseball program with a focus on coordinating game day and practice needs for coaches and players. Among his duties will also include game day scouting and statistics, which will incorporate technology to enhance the USC baseball player development.

"I am honored that Coach Holbrook and his staff and players have given me this opportunity," Lake said. "The exciting part of this opportunity is that I get to return home to a Gamecock program that I love so much. I will get to work with the coaches and players daily in one of the best baseball programs in the country. I am truly honored by this opportunity and I can't wait to go to work alongside our great staff."

Lake leaves after eight seasons at the helm of his alma mater. Lake finishes his coaching career with the Bucs as CSU's career Big South wins leader with 84 conference wins and is second on the CSU all-time wins list with 176 wins.

"The timing of this decision is what has made it so difficult," Lake said. "I love my players here at CSU and all the ones I have been privileged to coach over the last eight years. As a former CSU baseball player myself, I always took pride in what we were working to accomplish. I will always be grateful to Dr. Hunter, Dr. Brewer and Athletic Director Hank Small for giving me and my family this opportunity eight years ago. My family and I have truly given everything to this Buccaneer baseball program. I truly believe we all made a difference in CSU baseball and I will always be a Buccaneer!"

Lake began his collegiate coaching career at South Carolina as volunteer assistant to Ray Tanner from 1999-2002. As volunteer assistant with the Gamecocks, Lake coached the outfielders, served as first base coach and assisted with the hitters. In that four-year span, the Gamecocks won three SEC Eastern Division titles, two SEC Championships, reached three NCAA Super Regionals and made it to Omaha and finished as national runner-up in the 2002 season at the College World Series.

"Stuart is a terrific baseball person that will bring a wealth of experience to our program,” said South Carolina head coach Chad Holbrook. “He has eight years of experience as a head coach and he was a tremendous assistant to Coach Tanner and Gamecock baseball in the early 2000s. In addition to being the head coach at Charleston Southern, Stuart also spent time as an assistant coach at Ole Miss and is certainly familiar with the SEC. Stuart will play a prominent role going forward in the day-to-day operation of our program. His responsibilities will include on-campus recruiting, direct liaison to our former players, scouting of opponents, and sharing his vast experiences and knowledge with our current players. He will be a tremendous asset to myself and all of our coaches. We are very excited to have him."

A 1994 Charleston Southern alum, Lake put together some of the most memorable moments and seasons in CSU history. Over the last three seasons, CSU has wins over both Clemson and South Carolina, while setting a school record with 30 Division I wins. Lake guided the Bucs to a 30-win season in 2014. It was CSU's first winning season in 18 years.

In Lake's eight seasons at CSU, the program and its facilities have seen a complete overhaul. CSU Ballpark has seen over a half-million dollars in stadium improvements and building has commenced on the Singleton Baseball Complex, projected to be open during the 2017 season.

During his tenure, the Bucs played its first night game in school history, a 1-0 win over Presbyterian, in the spring of 2013.

Other improvements to the ballpark have included newly-installed season ticket seating, increased general admission seating, a new scoreboard, new major league netting on the backstop and baselines, an Alumni Deck, covered and lighted batting cages, sponsor signage in the outfield, and massive playing surface and drainage system enhancements.

The Buccaneers have also experienced plenty of on-field success during Lake's tenure. Over the last half-decade, twelve Buccaneers have been drafted or signed as free agents into pro baseball. Most recently, LHP Andrew Tomasovich was taken by the Oakland A's in the 21st round, while INF Alex Tomasovich and OF Bobby Ison were taken in the 2014 MLB Draft.

Former Buc, Tyler Thornburg, made his Major League debut in 2012. Thornburg was the 96th overall pick in the 2010 MLB draft and quickly has established himself with the Milwaukee Brewers. Thornburg is one of three Buccaneers to reach the Major Leagues since 2002, while a number of others are making their way through the minor league systems.

In 2011, Lake was named Big South Coach of the Year following a season in which the Bucs went 15-12 in conference play.

In the classroom, the Bucs have also excelled. In 2012-13, the baseball team had a team GPA of 3.0 and over Lake's eight seasons, he has had eight Bucs make the All-Big South Academic teams.

In Lake's 18-year coaching career, he has coached more than 100 players who have gone on to play professional baseball with 31 of those being drafted in the first 10 rounds. Seven players were drafted in the first round.

Lake has coached three players to be named SEC Player of the Year and one named Southern Conference Player of the Year. Two of his players have been named to the Golden Spikes Award Watch List with one winning that coveted award.

Lake has had 24 former student-athletes reach the Major Leagues and Lake is one of the few who can ever claim to coach players that eventually appeared in the Major League All-Star Game, World Series, and the Super Bowl.

In 2008, Lake became the third CSU/Baptist College graduate to coach the Buccaneers, following in the footsteps of Ralph Ciabattari and Jamie Futrell.

Lake earned a Bachelor of Science from Charleston Southern in 1994 and a Masters of Arts from the University of South Carolina in 1998. He is married to the former Tracie Smith of Clover, S.C. and they have one son, Hayden.