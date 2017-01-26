CPD searching for info after downtown assault leaves man with serious injuries

The Charleston Police Department is searching for information after an assault outside a downtown bar left a man with serious injuries.

Authorities say the incident happened on Jan. 15, 2017 at 1:30 a.m. in front of the Silver Dollar bar on 474 King Street.

A report states a man punched the victim who then fell head first to the ground.

The victim was then transported to the hospital.

Charleston police officers reported speaking to a witness who said that the victim started a physical confrontation with another person and was knocked down by him.

The witness said when the victim got up, another person identified as the suspect, knocked him to the ground a second time resulting in him being knocked out.

The witness described the suspect as a black male with dreadlocks and facial hair, around 5'7", 165 pounds, and wearing a red sweater or hoodie.

Anyone with information about the incident please call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843 554 1111 or Consolidated Dispatch at (843-743-7200) for the on duty CPD detective.

