CPD searching for info after downtown assault leaves man with serious injuries

A child was fatally struck by a pickup truck in a Summerville driveway Saturday afternoon.More >>
A child was fatally struck by a pickup truck in a Summerville driveway Saturday afternoon.More >>
The man who died in a Berkeley County motorcycle accident Saturday afternoon has been identified.More >>
The man who died in a Berkeley County motorcycle accident Saturday afternoon has been identified.More >>
Coastal Carolina RB picked in 6th roundMore >>
Coastal Carolina RB picked in 6th roundMore >>
Saturday was all about celebrating West Ashley's past, present and future.More >>
Saturday was all about celebrating West Ashley's past, present and future.More >>
One person was injured following a shooting in Awendaw Saturday afternoon.More >>
One person was injured following a shooting in Awendaw Saturday afternoon.More >>