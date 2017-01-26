Police: Student brought gun to middle school in Summerville

Officials with the Summerville Police Department say a 13-year-old student brought a gun to Oakbrook Middle School on Thursday.

According to police, the weapon was located after several students reported information about the weapon to school staff.

Police say ammunition was in the student's pocket and the gun was not loaded. Authorities had earlier reported that the weapon was loaded.

Dorchester District 2 officials say school administration and the school resource officer took the weapon from the student without incident.

"No one was harmed or threatened by the student," Summerville police officials said."We like to praise the students for notifying the school staff upon learning about this handgun being on school grounds."

According to DD2 officials, disciplinary action will be taken.

Parents reported receiving an email and an automated call from school officials regarding the incident.

"Appropriate disciplinary action is being taken according to school board policy," read a statement by school officials to parents.

"I would like to commend the quick actions of our students in reporting this situation to staff and the reactions of our school staff and School Resource Officer in keeping Oakbrook Middle a safe place to learn," said Principal Brandon Pitcher in a statement."The safety of our students and staff is our number one priority."

The Summerville Police Department is investigating.

"Just a thank you to all who turned him in and acted quickly," said one parent."It's terrifying sending our children to school not knowing if they will come home safely. All you can do is pray. God covers them."

