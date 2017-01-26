Woman watching TV with mother struck by bullet in North Charleston

Authorities say a 26-year-old woman who was watching television with her mother at her home in North Charleston was struck by a bullet during a shooting.

North Charleston police officials say the incident happened Wednesday night at an apartment on North Murray Street.

When officers arrived they found the victim bleeding in the living room.

Authorities say the victim had a graze wound to her back and another puncture wound to her left side under her arm pit.

The victim said she and her mother were laying down, watching television when shots came through the living room window.

Officers found four shell casings outside of the apartment along with four bullet holes in the living room window.

The victim was transported to MUSC.

