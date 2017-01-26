Developers withdraw application for Lively project on James Island

Developers have withdrawn an application for a proposed development on James Island.

According to Charleston County officials, developers of the Lively project withdrew their application last month.

The proposed mix-use development project was expected to be about 10 acres in size and was planned to sit near the intersection of Grimball and Folly Road.

The developer said the project would have had a village-like setting, with three of the 10 acres designated for open space.

Nearly 350 apartments, retail and restaurants were planned for the space along with two parking garages.

Opponents said the project would have added congestion to an already stuffed James Island.

Residents told Live 5 News that they feared it would add traffic problems and lead to larger apartment communities.

