CSU picked to finish 9th in Big South baseball preseason poll

Charleston Southern was selected ninth overall in the Big South Conference Baseball Preseason Coaches' Poll as announced by the conference office on Thursday afternoon.

The Buccaneers received 19 votes overall in the poll and will begin the season under the tutelage of interim head coach Adam Ward.

The Buc are gearing up for three scrimmage weekends when practice officially starts on January 27th. The team will scrimmage Friday-Sunday in their opening weekend of practice as they hit the ground running ahead of their February 17 opener against Delaware State.

CSU welcomed 17 new players to the roster in the fall. The 2017 schedule features a home tilted slate with the Bucs hosting 29 games at the CSU Ballpark.

For the first time, High Point University has been voted the Big South Conference's preseason baseball favorite by the league's head coaches. In addition, the coaches voted Gardner-Webb senior infielder Collin Thacker the Conference's Preseason Player of the Year and Winthrop redshirt-junior Matt Crohan the league's Preseason Pitcher of the Year.

The 2017 Big South baseball season begins Friday, Feb. 17, while the first conference meeting is set for the weekend of March 17-19. The 2017 Big South Baseball Championship tournament is slated for May 23-27, and the eight-team postseason event will again be hosted by the Lexington County Recreation and Aging Commission (LCRAC) at the Lexington County Baseball Stadium in Lexington, S.C.

2017 Big South Conference Preseason Baseball Poll

Rk - School (first-place votes) Points

1 - High Point (4) 92

2 - Campbell (2) 81

3 - Liberty (2) 78

4 - Winthrop 63

5 - Longwood (1) 61

6 - Gardner-Webb (1) 59

7 - Radford 50

8 - Presbyterian College 32

9 - Charleston Southern 19

10 - UNC Asheville 15

