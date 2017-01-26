Quantcast

Bill Sharpe and Debi Chard recognized with SCBA award - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Bill Sharpe and Debi Chard recognized with SCBA award

Picture by Dan Cates Picture by Dan Cates
COLUMBIA, SC (WCSC) -

Bill Sharpe and Debi Chard were recognized with the Master's Award from the South Carolina Broadcasters Association in Columbia Thursday night.

Both Bill and Debi have been bringing you the news at Live 5 for more than 40 years.

Congratulations to both Bill and Debi on this fantastic achievement!

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly