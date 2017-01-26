Quantcast

North Charleston police locate runaway teenager - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

North Charleston police locate runaway teenager

Source: NCPD Source: NCPD
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department have located a runaway teenager. 

NCPD officials say 15-year-old Abreeana Hopkins left her home in the middle of the night on Jan. 18, 2017 and got into a green compact car. 

Hopkins was found unharmed, police say.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly