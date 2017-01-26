Nearly 150 projects for area classrooms get funded

Close to 150 projects for area classrooms got fully funded.

Teachers from Charleston, Summerville, and other local schools posted their ideas for fun educational projects on a crowd funding website.

On Thursday, thanks to a $100,000 donation by BJ's wholesale all of those projects have been paid for.

"The projects are essential to be able to meet the needs of our kids in the classroom," said Robin Smith, a teacher at Burns Elementary School.

The projects in 65 local schools will benefit more than 800 students.

