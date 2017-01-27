Cougars Drop 83-77 Overtime Decision at Towson

Joe Chealey and Grant Riller combined for 50 points as College of Charleston dropped a close 83-77 overtime decision on the road at Towson on Thursday night at SECU Arena.

The Cougars (16-6, 7-2 CAA) were outscored 12-6 in the overtime period mostly on made free throws down the stretch by the Tigers (13-9, 5-4 CAA), who went 23-of-33 from the charity stripe.

John Davis knocked down a jumper as Towson pulled away for its fifth-straight victory – the second-longest win streak currently in the league.

The Tigers used a 7-0 run to take a 71-70 lead with 21 seconds remaining in regulation. Chealey was fouled in the final seconds and split a pair of free throws to the tie the ballgame and send it into OT. He ended the night with a game-high tying 25 points along with Riller.

CofC shot a season-best 53.8 percent from the field, but made an uncharacteristic 14 turnovers which the Tigers capitalized on. Towson was led in scoring by Arnaud William Adala Moto, who had a near double-double with 20 points and nine rebounds.

The Cougars will look to rebound from the overtime loss at Drexel (8-13, 2-6 CAA) on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 2 p.m. (ET). The game will be broadcast live nationally on the American Sports Network. Check your local listings.

POSTGAME NOTES

It marked the second overtime game in the all-time series between Towson and College of Charleston. The Tigers are now 2-0 in those OT games next to a 68-61 overtime victory on Feb. 8, 2014 in Towson, Md. They ended a three-game skid in the series and avoided the regular-season series sweep.

The Cougars shot a season-best 53.8 percent from the field (28-of-52) at Towson including 66.7 percent in the second half (14-of-21).

CofC committed a league season-high 14 turnovers in the ballgame which resulted in 19 of Towson’s 83 points – the most scored by a Cougar opponent this season.

Orlando area natives Joe Chealey and Grant Riller combined for 50 of the team’s 77 points including 25 each. It marked Chealey’s seventh career 20-point outing, while it was Riller’s fourth. Chealey is on a four-game double-digit scoring streak and Riller a career-best six games in nine CAA games played.

Jarrell Brantley (11 points) scored in double figures for the 19th time this season and made a season-high tying two blocked shots at Towson.

It marked the first overtime game of the season for the Cougars (0-1) and first since a 59-55 overtime loss to UNCW on Feb. 20, 2016 at TD Arena.

POSTGAME QUOTES

College of Charleston Head Coach Earl Grant

On the overtime loss …

“Certainly, we had our opportunities to win it. I think there was an accumulation of mistakes. We had 14 turnovers and that was way too many. They (Towson) didn’t force us to make them. We had some uncharacteristic turnovers that hurt us. We also gave up too many offensive rebounds, which allowed them to get to the free throw line. They attempted 33 free throws. You also don’t win giving up 83 points. You have to be eight points better on the road. We still had an opportunity at the end. We put ourselves in a situation to go into overtime, which should’ve never happened. We will watch film, figure out what we exactly did and move on.”

On the play of Joe Chealey and Grant Riller …

“He (Joe Chealey) made some huge shots in the second half. He and Grant (Riller) both got into a rhythm. They (Towson) changed defenses and went 1-2-2 to try to slow us down a little bit. He kept going, made enough plays down the stretch – getting fouled and getting to the free throw line.”