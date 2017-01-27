Coroner identifies man killed in N. Charleston shooting

Authorities have identified a man killed in a shooting in North Charleston early Friday morning.

The Charleston County Coroner's Office says 30-year-old Ivan Doctor of Charleston died at 1 a.m. from a gunshot wound.

North Charleston officers were called to the 2100 block of Commander Street shortly before 1 a.m. for a report of shots fired in the area.

At the same time, authorities received a report of a woman's front glass door possibly being shattered by a bullet near the report of the shots fired.

A man approached one of the responding officers and told him a man was in his house suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers found a shell casing on the kitchen floor and found the victim lying on the hallway with a gunshot wound to the chest.

EMS arrived on scene and pronounced the victim dead.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.