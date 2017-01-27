Berkeley County deputy wounded in the line of duty receives honor in Columbia

A Berkeley County deputy shot in the line of duty was honored in Columbia Thursday night.

Cpl. Kimber Gist was among several recognized by the South Carolina Sheriff's Association with a Medal of Valor.

According to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office, the South Carolina Senate recognized Cpl. Gist with a resolution. Governor McMaster recognized Gist with a certificate of recognition.

Authorities say Gist was shot eight times while on duty in February 2016, suffering wounds to the ear, leg, stomach and foot.

Her sheriff's office welcomed her back to full duty in a Facebook post on Jan. 17.

