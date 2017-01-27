Goose Creek PD: One teen arrested, one at large after 2 armed robberies

A teen remains at large after two armed robberies overnight in Goose Creek.

Officers say they're looking for 17-year-old Tristan McGill. Another suspect, 18-year-old Dayon White, is in police custody.

The first robbery happened at the Sunoco gas station on Redbank Road at 10:30 p.m. Thursday, officers say.

They believe the suspects approached a car holding semi-automatic pistols. According to a statement, they took three victims’ cellphones and pistol-whipped one of them.

The second armed robbery was committed hours later on St. James Avenue. The suspects allegedly stole a person’s cellphone and one of them discharged a firearm in the victim’s direction around 1 a.m. Friday, officers say.

Berkeley County deputies and Charleston County's aviation unit were called to help search for McGill after a K-9 unit tracked him to a wooded area near the intersection of Hwy 52 and Hwy 176, but were unable to find him.

Warrants are being prepared for McGill, officers say.

