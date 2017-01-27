Officers search for man accused of flashing 7-year-old girl

Officers believe this man, seen running out of Walmart, flashed a 7-year-old-year old girl. (Source: Summerville PD)

Officers are investigating a case of indecent exposure in Summerville.

According to an incident report, a 7-year-old girl was in the N. Main Street Walmart on Jan. 7 when she heard someone say "pst." She looked in a man's direction and saw him zip down his pants to reveal his genitalia, the report states.

That's when the child ran to her mother.

The man allegedly started running when the child's mother followed him through the store. Officers believe he fled to the parking lot and left in a newer-model, charcoal gray Honda Civic.

In security footage, the man appears to enter the store with an older woman, officers say.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.