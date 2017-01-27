Ravenel man facing child pornography charges

Bond has been set at $75,000 for a Ravenel man charged with child pornography.

When a detective presented a search warrant at his home on Hwy 165 Thursday, 61-year-old Randall Robertson admitted to using a file sharing network to download material he knew contained sexually explicit videos of children, an affidavit states. He also confessed to seeking out pornographic videos of 12-year-olds, it says.

Robertson was booked in the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center that morning.

The detective, a member of the South Carolina Internet Crimes Against Children task force, found an IP address that made pornographic video of children available for downtown months earlier, the affidavit says. The detective was able to download several illegal videos from that IP address, according to the affidavit.

Robertson faces three charges of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and three charges of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

