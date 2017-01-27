Walterboro car chase leads to AK-47 being taken into evidence

Colleton County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for two men who were involved in a Walterboro car chase Thursday night which ended with a loaded assault rifle being taken into evidence.

An incident report states the driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe failed to stop for authorities just before 10 p.m. after the deputy put on lights and the siren.

According to Lt. Shane Roberts, after a brief car chase ending on Henderson Street, the two people in the car hopped out and fled on foot.

Authorities said the two men were seen running in different directions in the Bay Street area.

When deputies approached the Tahoe, a loaded AK-47 was found on the seat of the truck, according to the incident report.

The Sheriff’s Office called the K9 unit out to search for the suspects, however no one was taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.