Warming shelter set to open Friday night

With cooler temperatures expected in the Lowcountry Friday, a warming shelter will be opening its doors.

The Aldersgate United Methodist Church in North Charleston will open a shelter from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. It will provide hot meals, hot showers and a warm place to sleep.

CARTA Route 13 will provide free transit to the church on Remount Road.

Meteorologist Joey Sovine says lows this weekend will be between 37 and 40 degrees. Highs will be around 60.

