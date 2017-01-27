SPA blames union mechanics for trucker delays at Wando Terminal

State Ports Authority officials say a work slowdown by union mechanics was to blame for delaying truckers from leaving the Wando Terminal Friday.

State ports officials put the blame for the delays on the mechanics union saying that their leadership had been non responsive.

Truckers leaving the terminal showed their anger.

Some held up fingers showing how long they had to wait to leave the facility.

Others were more vocal.



"It kills my time, I can't make no money being up there that long, messing my day up," trucker Keith Harris said after leaving the Mt. Pleasant terminal.



"It's pathetic, one move. It normally takes roughly 35-40 minutes to do a dual mission, two hours and 45 minutes," trucker Christopher Gamble said.



Mechanics union official Leonard Bailey told me it's not true that the mechanics caused a work slowdown.



Bailey says he was shocked at the allegations made by the ports authority.



Friday afternoon, a State Ports spokeswoman said the mechanics had abandoned their work slowdown.



Truckers say whatever caused the problem is hurting their bottom line.



"What do I think of that? I'm losing money. That'll put me out of business if that happens every day," trucker Jonathan Whaley said.



"We're in a bad precedent now sir in the trucking industry," Gamble said.



According to some truckers, mechanics told them they had problems with their rigs that actually didn't exist that forced them to wait to leave the terminal.



