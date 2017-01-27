North Charleston man sentenced to federal prison on weapons charges

United States Attorney Beth Drake said Friday that a man was sentenced in federal court for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Neko Andre Tisdale, 33, of North Charleston, was sentenced by United States District Judge Richard M. Gergel to ten years imprisonment, to be followed by two years’ supervised release.

Evidence presented at the change of plea and sentencing hearings established that Tisdale was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by City of Charleston Police Department officers on June 12, 2014.

After officers smelled the odor of burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle, they search the vehicle and found a Bersa Firestorm pistol under a child seat, according to the U.S. Attorney District of South Carolina.

Tisdale admitted that the firearm belonged to him, they said.

Tisdale was later arrested by City of Charleston Police on January 31, 2015, with another firearm by City of Charleston Police on January 31, 2015, days after being released on bond from his June 12, 2014, arrest.

The case was investigated by agents of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (“ATF”) and the City of Charleston Police Department. Assistant United States Attorney Nick Bianchi of the Charleston office prosecuted the case.

