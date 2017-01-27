Cops: W. Ashley man exposes himself to woman, asks for sexual act

Authorities say a 22-year-old West Ashley man is accused of exposing himself to a woman and asking her to perform a sexual act.

The Charleston Police Department arrested Matthew Tyler Ealy on Thursday and charged him with first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Ealy's arrest stems from an incident on Tuesday night when officers responded to a home on Ashley Hall Plantation Road for a sexual assault.

The victim said she was sitting on a chair when the suspect walked up to her, exposed himself and asked her to perform a sexual act on him.

Police say the victim said no, and the suspect left.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.