Cops: W. Ashley man exposes himself to woman, asks for sexual act

WEST ASHLEY, SC (WCSC) -

Authorities say a 22-year-old West Ashley man is accused of exposing himself to a woman and asking her to perform a sexual act. 

The Charleston Police Department arrested Matthew Tyler Ealy on Thursday and charged him with first-degree criminal sexual conduct. 

Ealy's arrest stems from an incident on Tuesday night when officers responded to a home on Ashley Hall Plantation Road for a sexual assault. 

The victim said she was sitting on a chair when the suspect walked up to her, exposed himself and asked her to perform a sexual act on him. 

Police say the victim said no, and the suspect left. 

