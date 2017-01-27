Traffic back to normal after power pole breaks on Rivers Avenue

Traffic is back to normal on Rivers Avenue after a power pole broke causing lane closures earlier on Friday.

SCE&G officials say they completed work on the pole around 5 p.m.

Witnesses reported heavy traffic in the area as crews worked the scene.

Broken pole Rivers Ave at Hayne St in front of Trident Tech. Traffic will be affected while crews make repairs for several hours #chstrfc pic.twitter.com/p44JwSSyjB — SCE&G (@scegnews) January 27, 2017

Approximately 1,900 SCE&G customers were impacted initially by power outages, including Trident Technical College, according to SCE&G.

Dispatch received the first call at 2:12 p.m.

