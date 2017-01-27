Quantcast

Traffic back to normal after power pole breaks on Rivers Avenue

By Carli Drayton, Digital Content Producer
By Live 5 News Web Staff
NORTH CHARLESTON (WCSC) -

Traffic is back to normal on Rivers Avenue after a power pole broke causing lane closures earlier on Friday. 

SCE&G officials say they completed work on the pole around 5 p.m. 

Witnesses reported heavy traffic in the area as crews worked the scene.

Approximately 1,900 SCE&G customers were impacted initially by power outages, including Trident Technical College, according to SCE&G.

Dispatch received the first call at 2:12 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.

