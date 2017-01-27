Boeing South Carolina workers to Vote Feb. 15 on Union Representation

Workers at SC Boeing will soon vote on whether they want a union.

Last week, the International Association Machinists and Aerospace Workers announced plans to file an election at Boeing.

Approximately 2,850 employees at Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner facilities in North Charleston, S.C. will vote on Feb 15 on whether to be represented by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM), according to Mike Evans, IAM Boeing South Carolina Lead Organizer.

The IAM and the Boeing Co. came to an agreement on the date and time of an election on Friday.

“It’s a great day for Boeing South Carolina employees and the entire Charleston community,” said IAM Lead Organizer Mike Evans. “On February 15, they’ll have the opportunity to have a democratic vote on their future. A ‘union yes’ vote will mean a higher standard of living for Boeing South Carolina employees and more money in the local economy. The workers here have already been up against a flurry of intimidation tactics from the company and an anti-union law firm. We urge Boeing to change course and do what they’ve stated publicly—‘take the high road’—and allow for an election free of threats and the deliberate spread of misinformation. Boeing workers will vote on February 15, and we hope to welcome them to the IAM family then.”

The goal of the union is to get workers better wages and make sure workers are treated fairly.

Leaders at Boeing however insist that workers do not need a union.

A majority vote is needed to secure union representation.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.