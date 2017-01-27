Fort Dorchester High School graduate fatally shot by police in Alabama

A Fort Dorchester High School graduate was shot and killed by police in Alabama.

37-year-old Micah Lambert was killed Wednesday after police say he tried to run over officers in his SUV.

Several of his classmates told Live 5 News that he graduated from Fort Dorchester in 1998.

He was wanted out of Knoxville for an assault on a sheriff's deputy there.

Oxford Police Chief Bill Partridge said the incident started when his office received information about a police pursuit of a felon from Tennessee driving a SUV in his jurisdiction.

According to Partridge, Lambert eventually turned into a Starbucks parking lot, and as he came around to the back of the lot, he stopped the vehicle.

Partridge says as officers were approaching the vehicle, witnesses reported that Lambert started the vehicle again and tried to run over the responding officers.

The officers then opened fire on Lambert.

Partridge stated during a press conference on Wednesday that Lambert had prior charges of assault and evading arrest, and had warrants for aggravated assault on public officials and resisting arrest.

Partridge said he also received a report that Lambert suffered from PTSD.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.