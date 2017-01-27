Quantcast

Emergency crews working accident on Savannah Highway - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Emergency crews working accident on Savannah Highway

Source: Live 5 News Source: Live 5 News
Source: Live 5 News Source: Live 5 News
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Emergency crews are working an accident on Savannah Highway Friday night. 

According to motorists, the incident is in the area of the Kentucky Fried Chicken on 3864 Savannah Highway in Red Top. 

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly