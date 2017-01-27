Quantcast

Dispatch: Law enforcement agencies respond to attempted armed robbery

By Carli Drayton, Digital Content Producer
WEST ASHLEY, SC (WCSC) -

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office and police with the City of Charleston responded to an attempted armed robbery in West Ashley Friday night, according to dispatch.

The incident happened at the Taco Bell in the 1000 block of St. Andrews Boulevard.

According to deputies, three men attempted to rob the store and were unsuccessful.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

