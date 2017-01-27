Tom Glavine supports Charleston Hot Stove banquet

Major League Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Glavine was the guest of honor Friday night at the Charleston Hot Stove banquet.

Fans lined the walls of the Crystal Ballroom inside the Marriott hotel for the opportunity to meet and get an autograph from the legendary Atlanta Braves pitcher.

There were numerous auction items on hand as well. Proceeds from the event went toward providing baseball scholarships for the College of Charleston, the Citadel and Charleston Southern.

Glavine was a first-ballot hall of famer and won a World Series title with the Braves in 1995.