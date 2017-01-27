College baseball practice starts

College baseball teams are officially back on the field for the 2017 season. Squads were allowed to practice in full for the first time Friday.

Clemson, South, the College of Charleston and the Citadel were all on the diamond as the regular season is less than a month away.

The Tigers and Gamecocks are both ranked in the preseason top 25 poll while the Cougars and Bulldogs are waiting to see if newcomers can bolster their lineups.

Check out the sights and sounds from day one of practice