Officials investigating fatal fire in Summerville

Officials in Summerville are investigating a fire that left one dead.

The fire happened at a home in the 700 block of W 1st North Street, near N Main Street.

One person was killed as a result of the fire, according to Summerville Fire Chief Richard Waring.

Waring said he believe four people were displaced as a result of the fire.

Officials first received the call at 8:33 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

