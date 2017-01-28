Victim identified in fatal North Charleston gas station shooting

The Berkeley County Coroner has identified the teen who drowned Sunday.More >>
Representatives of area civil groups are holding a press conference as they try to have a North Charleston convenience store closed down.More >>
The Charleston Police Department is investigating an incident at a business in West Ashley.More >>
A truck crashed into a Charleston fire station Monday afternoon.More >>
The coroner's office has identified a KapStone employee who was killed in an accident at the company's paper mill in North Charleston.More >>
