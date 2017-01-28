Victim identified in fatal North Charleston gas station shooting

Authorities identified the victim in a fatal shooting at a North Charleston gas station early Saturday morning.

Joseph William Goss, 41, died on the scene from a single gunshot wound, according to Charleston County Deputy Coroner Sara Senn.

Around 2:30 Saturday morning, officers responded to reports of shots fired at the Cheapway Gas Station on the 3600 block of Dorchester Road in North Charleston.

Upon arriving on the scene, officers located Goss's body near the gas pumps.

Shortly thereafter, officers located their suspect, David Greene, at his residence and he was taken into custody. Investigators learned that an ongoing dispute between the victim and Greene led to the shooting.

Greene is charged with Murder and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Violent Crime.

Greene appeared before a bond court Sunday morning, and was issued a $150,000 surety bond for the firearm charge. The judge could not issue a bond for the murder charge.

