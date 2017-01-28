Quantcast

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Accident closes multiple lanes I-26 EB near - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Accident closes multiple lanes I-26 EB near MM 211

By Carli Drayton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: SCDOT Source: SCDOT
Source: SCDOT Source: SCDOT
NORTH CHARLESTON (WCSC) -

Officials with the City of North Charleston are responding to a car accident on Interstate 26, according to dispatch.

Witnesses reported a stand still in all lanes eastbound, near mile-marker 211, Aviation Avenue.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly