Orangeburg County deputies investigating double shooting, suspect dead

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that a "posed threat" to citizens in a residential area of Elloree, has ended.

The incident took place on Sorin Circle, according to deputies.

At approximately 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Orangeburg County Sheriff's SWAT team members entered a Sorin Circle residence with the goal of subduing a possible active shooter, they say.

The sheriff said a Sorin Court man had spoken to neighbors on Friday. Deputies say the man opened fire on the two residents, but the reason was unclear.

The man then retreated into his home after the shooting, they said.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced on Saturday that two Orangeburg County residents were shot during an incident, and deputies were trying gain access in the home.

Two Sorin Court residents were transported to an area hospital after suffering from gunshot wounds sustained when a neighbor opened fire on them, according to Ravenell. The condition of the two individuals was unknown late Saturday afternoon.

Deputies say the result of that entry was the discovery of an individual who appeared to have suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Neighbors living in the area were evacuated after Orangeburg County deputies arrived.

Deputies are investigating the shooting.

