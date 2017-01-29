CofC president, Citadel provost issue statements regarding immigration order

President Glenn McConnell and Provost and Dean of The Citadel Connie Book, PhD., have issued statements on the immigration order issued by President Trump.

President Donald Trump issued a ban on Saturday to ban more than 218 million people from the United States and to deny entry to all refugees worldwide.

McConnell issued the following statement to the College of Charleston community Sunday:

Dear Campus Community:

On Friday, President Trump issued an executive order that bans foreign nationals from seven countries (Iraq, Iran, Syria, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen) for at least 90 days from entering the United States.

While there is uncertainty regarding the impact of this Executive Order, let there be no confusion regarding how the College values our international students, faculty and staff and those who have immigrated to the United States. They are an integral part of the College of Charleston experience, providing diversity of thought, belief and expression and playing a critical role in the free exchange of ideas and cultures – a cornerstone of our educational experience. And there should also be no confusion about the College’s commitment to religious freedom.

In the coming days, the College will be closely monitoring how this order may affect our campus community as well as higher education in a broader sense. And we will try to keep you updated as new information becomes available.

In the meantime, if you have questions or concerns about travel plans (for yourself or for those under your supervision), please contact the Center for International Education at 843.953.7661 during its normal hours of operation.

Connie Book, PhD., provost and dean of The Citadel, had this to say on Monday:

“We are highly committed to the 60 cadets and graduate college students attending The Citadel from other nations, and to our international study programs that take our students around the world to learn in other cultures. International education opportunities on and off campus are a powerful factor in the development of principled leaders.”

