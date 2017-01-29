CofC president, Citadel provost issue statements regarding immigration order

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office said one of their deputies suffered groin injuries after a James Island man assaulted him following a chase during which two law enforcement vehicles collided.More >>
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office said one of their deputies suffered groin injuries after a James Island man assaulted him following a chase during which two law enforcement vehicles collided.More >>
The Hispanic community will come together for an educational fair.More >>
The Hispanic community will come together for an educational fair.More >>
Police are searching for a suspect following a stabbing in North Charleston Tuesday night.More >>
Police are searching for a suspect following a stabbing in North Charleston Tuesday night.More >>
Sullivan's Island mayor Patrick O'Neil has been re-elected following Tuesday's election.More >>
Sullivan's Island mayor Patrick O'Neil has been re-elected following Tuesday's election.More >>
Two current South Carolina football players and one former player have been accused of assaulting a man in a Five Points bar early Saturday morning, according to a police report.More >>
Two current South Carolina football players and one former player have been accused of assaulting a man in a Five Points bar early Saturday morning, according to a police report.More >>