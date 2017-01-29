Quantcast

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Wreck closes two lanes I26 EB

By Carli Drayton, Digital Content Producer
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

A wreck Sunday evening forced two lanes closed on Interstate 26 eastbound.

The accident is in the area of I-26 eastbound, near mile marker 210.

So far, there is no word on injuries, but witnesses did report EMS presence in the area.

Witnesses also reported a three lane stand-still for miles.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

