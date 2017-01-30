Truck driver charged after slamming into Moncks Corner restaurant

A truck driver has been charged with careless operation after crashing into a Moncks Corner restaurant.

Officers say Arthur Hacker of Summerville took a turn too quickly and ran into a Huddle House at the intersection of Hwy 52 and N Live Oak Drive around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

"It was the scariest thing to ever happen in my life," A Huddle House employee said, visibly shaken. "It went straight through the building and all the way to the back, toward the other business."

The employees said the crash was unbearably loud.

"It sounded like a tornado," another woman said.

According to the witnesses, the driver walked out of the truck — not remembering what happened — before being taken to a hospital.

Officers say he had non-life-threatening injuries.



The truck is owned by Tennessee-based Covenant Transport. The company is aware of the crash but would not comment.

