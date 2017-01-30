Truck driver charged after slamming into Moncks Corner restaurant

Deputies are responding to a reported shooting in Awendaw.More >>
Officers are responding to a reported robbery to a downtown Charleston gas station.
Traffic in the Lowcountry was brought to a crawl after multiple accidents Wednesday morning.
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office said one of their deputies suffered groin injuries after a James Island man assaulted him following a chase during which two law enforcement vehicles collided.
A legal analyst says Michael Slager is "definitely" going to receive a fairly substantial sentence following his guilty plea in federal court in the shooting death of Walter Scott.
