Truck driver charged after slamming into Moncks Corner restaurant

Mount Pleasant Fire officials are responding to a fire reported shortly after noon.More >>
Mount Pleasant Fire officials are responding to a fire reported shortly after noon.More >>
Officers are responding to a reported robbery to a downtown Charleston gas station.More >>
Officers are responding to a reported robbery to a downtown Charleston gas station.More >>
A pharmacy technician at the Medical University of South Carolina is accused of embezzling thousands over the past two years.More >>
A pharmacy technician at the Medical University of South Carolina is accused of embezzling thousands over the past two years.More >>
Deputies are responding to a reported shooting in Awendaw.More >>
Deputies are responding to a reported shooting in Awendaw.More >>
Elder Johnson’s status with NAN ‘unchanged’ after ‘derogatory’ comments The state coordinator for that National Action Network will stay in his role despite controversial statements made about people of Middle Eastern descent, the organization says.More >>
Elder Johnson’s status with NAN ‘unchanged’ after ‘derogatory’ comments The state coordinator for that National Action Network will stay in his role despite controversial statements made about people of Middle Eastern descent, the organization says.More >>