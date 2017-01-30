Wigged man with machete robs North Charleston store

A man wanted in connection with a carjacking and armed robbery at a store has been captured in California.More >>
A man wanted in connection with a carjacking and armed robbery at a store has been captured in California.More >>
A fire in Mount Pleasant sent one man to the hospital, firefighters say.More >>
A fire in Mount Pleasant sent one man to the hospital, firefighters say.More >>
Authorities are investigating a suspicious death in Adams Run Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Authorities are investigating a suspicious death in Adams Run Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Elder Johnson’s status with NAN ‘unchanged’ after ‘derogatory’ comments The state coordinator for that National Action Network will stay in his role despite controversial statements made about people of Middle Eastern descent, the organization says.More >>
Elder Johnson’s status with NAN ‘unchanged’ after ‘derogatory’ comments The state coordinator for that National Action Network will stay in his role despite controversial statements made about people of Middle Eastern descent, the organization says.More >>
A legal analyst says Michael Slager is "definitely" going to receive a fairly substantial sentence following his guilty plea in federal court in the shooting death of Walter Scott.More >>
A legal analyst says Michael Slager is "definitely" going to receive a fairly substantial sentence following his guilty plea in federal court in the shooting death of Walter Scott.More >>