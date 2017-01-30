Wigged man with machete robs North Charleston store

Officers are investigating an early-morning robbery involving a machete and a suspect with a brown and blonde wig.

The incident happened at the Sunshine Food store on the 1200 block of Remount Road.

Officers responded shortly before 6 a.m. Monday.

A clerk told officers the suspect entered the store, placed a machete on the counter and demanded money. The worker opened the register and the suspect took the money and ran, officers say.

Police say the suspect is a black male standing at 5'8" and weighing around 180 lbs. He had a goatee and was wearing a blue ball cap over a brown and blonde wig, a blue sweatshirt, an orange traffic safety vest and white shoes with no laces.

