Civil rights groups rally in opposition to Trump nominees

Two local civil rights groups held a news conference Monday morning in opposition of President Trump's nominees for Attorney General and Education.

The local chapter of the National Action Network and the North Charleston N.A.A.C.P. held a joint conference at the North Charleston City Hall at 11 a.m.

"We are very concerned about Mr. Trump's cabinet," Elder James Johnson of the S.C. National Action Network said. "It's very frightening."

Groups also opposed the recent travel ban enacted by the President's executive order Friday.

"We and people across S.C. are protesting in record numbers...and it's only going to get worse," Johnson said. "We will stand together, white, black, Muslim, Christian, we will stand together to end this racism coming out of the Trump administration.

"The code word for his campaign was about Making America Great again," Pastor Thomas Dixon said. "When we look at the cabinet positions and appointees he's putting in...the list goes on and on when it comes to discrimination."

Activists said they're sending a strong message to Senators Tim Scott and Lindsey Graham in advance of Tuesday's confirmation vote for Betsy DeVos, Education nominee, and Jeff Sessions, Attorney General nominee. Activists announced plans to continue protests Tuesday.

Late Monday, Sen. Lindsey Graham announced his support for President Trump’s nominee for Secretary of the Department of Education, Betsy DeVos.

“I am proud to be a product of the South Carolina public school system. I recognize that many of our students continue to be disadvantaged. When a public school has failed our children for multiple generations, it’s time to rethink our strategy. It’s time for change and I believe Mrs. DeVos will be an agent of change in our system. We must return control to our parents, local school districts, and states to make the best decisions for our students. I look forward to supporting Mrs. DeVos’ nomination when the Senate considers it on the floor.”

Sen. Tim Scott's office released the following statement:

“Our staff is handling each constituent inquiry politely and as thoroughly as possible, which includes sharing the Senator’s reasons for supporting Mrs. DeVos and Sen. Sessions. We welcome the outpouring of passion regarding education policy and the overall governance of our country, and will continue to respond to our constituents as swiftly as possible.”

