Horse carriage involved in downtown collision

Charleston Police Department responded to a reported collision downtown Sunday afternoon.

Authorities say a horse carriage collided with a parked vehicle on Market Street shortly after 2 p.m.

The carriage driver told police the collision was a result of the horse being startled when some of the equestrian tack slipped down to its leg.

Damage was left on the front passenger side of the vehicle.

Charleston Police said the owner was notified and no injuries occurred.

