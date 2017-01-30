Coroner identifies victim in fatal Summerville fire

The Dorchester County Coroner's office has identified the victim in a fatal Summerville fire.

Richard Simpson Moore, 45, died in a house fire Friday night, according to Coroner Paul J. Brouthers.

The Summerville Fire Department and Police Department were dispatched to a home in the 700 block of W 1st North Street, near N Main Street just after 8:30 p.m.

Moore was discovered on the second floor after the fire was contained, according to Summerville officers.

Investigators say the fire may have been caused by a burning candle.

Four people were displaced as a result of the fire, officials say.

