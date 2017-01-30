Quantcast

The future of working waterfronts being discussed in Beaufort, M - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

The future of working waterfronts being discussed in Beaufort, Mount Pleasant

Source: Pixabay Source: Pixabay
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) -

Discussions on the future of working waterfronts will be held in the Lowcountry this week. 

A public forum will be held in Beaufort Monday and in Mount Pleasant Tuesday.

Researchers will a discuss a variety of stresses waterfronts face, including population growth, sea-level rise and economic concerns.

The meetings are scheduled:

  • Monday, Jan. 30, 5-7 p.m., Clemson Extension Office, 102 Industrial Village Rd., Beaufort
  • Tuesday, Jan. 31, 5-7 p.m., Mount Pleasant Regional Library, 1133 Mathis Ferry Rd., Mount Pleasant

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved. 

Powered by Frankly