The future of working waterfronts being discussed in Beaufort, Mount Pleasant

Discussions on the future of working waterfronts will be held in the Lowcountry this week.

A public forum will be held in Beaufort Monday and in Mount Pleasant Tuesday.

Researchers will a discuss a variety of stresses waterfronts face, including population growth, sea-level rise and economic concerns.

The meetings are scheduled:

Monday, Jan. 30, 5-7 p.m., Clemson Extension Office, 102 Industrial Village Rd., Beaufort

Tuesday, Jan. 31, 5-7 p.m., Mount Pleasant Regional Library, 1133 Mathis Ferry Rd., Mount Pleasant

