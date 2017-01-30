14-year-old shot at Walterboro party

A 14-year-old boy is recovering after being shot at a party in Walterboro Friday night.

Colleton County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Welch Creek Civic Center on Sidneys Road just before midnight for reports of gunshots.

"I heard bam bam, bam, bam, bam,” said a woman who lives nearby. “Bam, bam, bam, bam, bam, bam."

According to an incident report, a large group of people were gathered in cars and standing in the parking lot when the shooting happened. A witness said there were more than 30 people there for the party.

A caller told dispatchers she heard more than 30 shots fired that night.

“I jumped out of the bed and everybody was going to town," the woman said.

"They were starting to fight inside the party and then the shooting came about outside,” said a man who went to the party. “It was just a disaster and I just got in my car and left."

A spokesperson with the Sheriff's Office says a 14-year-old boy was shot during this incident.

"He had blood on him,” the man said. “I saw him when I turned my car light on. I looked at him and said oh my god."

The boy was taken to a hospital for a minor gunshot wound. He has been released and is recovering.

"I had my cousin with me, and he was panicking,” the witness said. “I was too, because I didn't know if they were going to shoot my car next."

A detective with the Colleton County Sheriff's Office was on scene Monday collecting evidence after four bullet casings were found on the property.

"They were just going off the hook... bow, bow bow bow," the witness said.

The old school house is now being used as an event space for people to rent.

The party Friday night was organized by two people who live in Orangeburg, according to managers.

Paulett Jackson, 45, and Johnathan Lee, 17, both of Orangeburg, were arrested and face charges including contributing to the delinquency of a minor and alcohol violations involving a minor.

Now Friday night’s shooting has managers and even people in the community concerned about safety.

"I'm not coming back again,” the man said. “Since they've been having parties here, none of that has happened."

The manager of the center said drugs, alcohol, and weapons are banned from the premise.

The witness said there was security on the property, and he was patted down when he entered.

Authorities are still searching for the person(s) involved in the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Colleton County Sheriff's Office.

