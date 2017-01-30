Businesses near damaged Huddle House say intersection very dangerous

People who own businesses near where a truck plowed into the Huddle House say it's a very dangerous intersection.

The accident happened where Highway 52 meets Highway 17A in Moncks Corner in a three-way intersection.

Moncks Corner resident Hattie Bennett says she feared a car would eventually plow into the building.

"I have a kind of phobia if I'm sitting in there because I always have a phobia that cars could run into the building," Bennett said.

In this case, it was a semi big rig that ran into the restaurant. Police say the driver was going too fast for conditions.

The owner of the car wash across the street has seen his share of accidents.

"This intersection over here sometimes can be very dangerous because you got folks going in this way. You have a lot of accidents right there coming into the KFC," Sirray Riley said.

"The intersection is very dangerous. It's hard coming in on both sides, trying to make a left or a right, trying to get into the shopping center," barber shop owner Calvin Walker said.

According to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, from 2011 through 2016 there were 83 collisions at the intersection.

There were 34 injuries and no fatalities.

If anything is learned from the Huddle House collision, the damage hopefully will remind drivers to pay attention and slow down.

"I'm glad nobody got killed, though," Bennett said.

The owner of the huddle house told Harve he plans to rebuild. He says the restaurant underwent a renovation just last year.



