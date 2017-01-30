Police release images of man wanted in West Ashley assault

Charleston police have released images of a man they say was involved in an assault in West Ashley.

Police say the assault happened in the area of 1900 Hazelwood Drive on Jan. 21.

The images show a man believed to be between 20 and 30 years old, with a height of 5'5" and weighing between 130 and 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on the man's identity is asked to call the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch Center at 843-743-7200, Charleston Police at 843-577-7434 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

