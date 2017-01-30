Warming shelters announce plans to open Monday night

Two warming shelters will open their doors to help people stay warm as temperatures fall overnight.

Aldersgate United Methodist church in North Charleston will open its doors at 7 p.m.

The church is located on 1444 Remount Road. CARTA Route 13 will provide free transportation to anyone who requests a ride to the Aldersgate Warming Shelter, and bus riders will be given a return ticket at the shelter.

Volunteers will provide guests with a hot meal, a hot shower, and a warm bed.

Also, Ridge Baptist Church on Ridge Church Road in Summerville will also open at 7 p.m. Monday.

Guests will receive a hot meal and a warm bed.

Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh says temperatures are expected to drop down into the low 40s overnight Monday.

