Ft. Dorchester's Sanders commits to Georgia Tech

Fort Dorchester senior WR Adonicas Sanders made a verbal commitment to play at Georgia Tech on Monday morning according to Patriots head coach Steve LaPrad.

Sanders has been putting up huge numbers with Ft. D ever since he transferred from Burke before his junior season. His first year with the Patriots he caught 44 passes for 935 yards and 8 touchdowns. But he exploded his senior season with 61 catches for 1,440 yards and 20 touchdowns as the Fort reached the state semifinals.

The receiver had also been receiving interest from South Carolina State, Western Carolina and Presbyterian. Sanders will make things official on Wednesday morning by signing his letter of intent.